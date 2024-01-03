Winter weather advisory issued for Lake Tahoe area, Mono County

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:59 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter weather advisory for the greater Lake Tahoe area and Mono County, California.

The advisory began today, Jan. 3 and will last through Jan. 7 at 10:00 a.m.

NWS Reno says heavy snow between 6 and 12 inches is expected with winds gusting as high as 80 miles an hour across higher ridges.

Area residents are advised to delay travel if possible. Should you need to travel, you are advised to use extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.

