Wednesday Web Weather
By Jeff Thompson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:41 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev.

Snow will move through the area overnight, and winter driving conditions are expected in the mountains. Expect road controls through at least Wednesday morning. Valleys could get a dusting to an inch in a few spots. More stormy weather is coming Friday and Saturday. A better chance of more valley snow comes Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Stay tuned! -Jeff

