Transformer fire leads to outages

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department says a transformer fire led to an outage in the area of Casazza Drive and Emerald Place, near Kietzke and Plumb Lanes. It was first reported as a structure fire around 7:55 Tuesday night. When crews arrived, they found the fire had started on the transformer on top of the power pole, causing several small spot fires. Officials say the smaller fires burned out on their own.

Shortly after, Reno police and NV Energy also responded to help restore power to the area. Officials were not able to give an estimated time for power to be restored.

Along with several businesses and homes, traffic lights in the area were left without power. The Reno Fire Department asks drivers to avoid the area for the time being. They also ask, anyone who does arrive at an uncontrolled intersection to treat it as if it had a stop sign.

