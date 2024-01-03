Three missing hikers found safe in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Three hikers were found after being reported missing near Basin Peak.

At 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call about the three missing hikers. The hikers set out on foot on Tuesday around noon with plans to hike Paradise Lake and snow camp. Police say they got lost as a result of heavy snowfall.

Police responded and rescued all three just before noon at an undisclosed location.

The hikers were not injured.

