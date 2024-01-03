Snow survey finds below average snowpack for California

SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The first state survey of snowpack conditions for the state of California found them to be below average.

The manual survey was conducted by the Department of Water Resources and recorded 7.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 3 inches, 25% of average statewide.

The drop in snowpack levels comes a year after one of the largest snowpacks on record was recorded last season. The DWR says the start of this water year has been dry despite recent storms in the last weeks of December.

State reservoirs remain above average for this time of year, and strong El Nino conditions are present in the Pacific Ocean, leaving an uncertain outlook for the rest of the winter.

“California saw firsthand last year how historic drought conditions can quickly give way to unprecedented, dangerous flooding,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “Although El Niño does not guarantee an above average water year, California is preparing for the possibility of more extreme storms while increasing our climate resilience for the next drought.”

