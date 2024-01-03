Senator Cortez Masto reflects on January 6, 2021

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -“Said the rioters have breached the Capitol. Nobody leave. Where you are in the Senate Chambers right now--this is the safest place to be.”

That was the message security gave to Senator Cortez Masto and her fellow senators on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, as debate was underway on the senate floor. Soon after that announcement, Cortez Masto says she and her colleagues were quickly transferred to a safe room.

And not until monitors were brought in did, they all realize what was going on.

“Fighting with Capitol Police Officers and beating Capitol Police Officers,” says Senator Cortez Masto. “I was horrified. Absolutely horrified. But also, mad,” she says.

Mad because the rioters were trying to stop that peaceful transfer of power. Something she was going address on the senate floor that day.

She says once the reality of the situation became clear in that safe room, the debate and challenge continued there.

“Several colleagues took on those colleagues who were objecting and challenging the electoral process and promoting this big lie that it was stolen from President Trump,” says Cortez Masto of the conversations in the safe room. “So, there was a lot happening in that room as you can imagine amongst all of the senators.”

Five hours after the riot began, police were able to clear the grounds and eventually the interior of the Capitol.

At 11:32 that night both the Senate and the House in a joint session continued with the electoral college vote count. Senator Cortez Masto says she and her colleagues were committed to completing the job at hand.

Three years later she still serves with those downplay the events of January 6th. And just like that day she challenges them.

After all she says she was an eyewitness. “And I will speak the truth all the time about what happened there,” she says. “Because it is important at the end of the day to protect our democracy. Because it is important to protect our elections in this country. And the right of people to vote in a safe and secure manner that works for them. That is the foundation of our democracy, and we have to continue to fight for it, speak truth to it and hold those accountable who want to challenge it.”

