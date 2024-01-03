RPD issues 104 citations, arrests 3 on DUI charges during school zone enforcement

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:14 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department issued 104 citations, 4 warnings, and arrested 3 people on suspicion of DUI as part of school zone enforcement during most of the month of December.

The enforcement was conducted with the help of a grant from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety. The operation lasted from Dec. 1 to Dec. 29.

During that period, 11 officers conducted enforcement operations within designated Pedestrian Safety Zones in the downtown area, or within an active school zone. The school zones were picked based on input from residents.

Efforts were focused on drivers and pedestrians who were violating pedestrian safety laws.

