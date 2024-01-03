Pain relief quick, opiod-free at walk-in clinic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two years ago Reno Tahoe Pain Associates opened “something different” in the medical field: an urgent care clinic focused on treating pain. It clearly met a need. Now they are expanding in a new location with the same unusual, but apparently successful approach.

Today we founf patient Bob Royal getting treaated. Bob has been living with lower back pain for years. He’s one of 50 million Americans dealing with chronic pain. “They wanted to fuse my back. 30 some years ago,” he tells us, “and so far i haven’t had to do that. A lot of what he’s done has kept me from having to do major surgery.”

“he” is Dr. Ali Naizi, Bob’s been seeing Dr Nairizi for years now getting relief through minimally invasive nerve blocks,

“He could have been a patient with fusions,” Dr. Naiziri says. “That could have been an alternative option. but for patients who do not need that extensive surgery our goal is to offer them mininumly invasive treatment or conservative treatment to prevent them from going that route.”

Getting those treatments became even easier when Dr,Nairizi opened a walk-in clinic in 2021. Now he’s opened a new one on Corporate Drive in east Reno. Clearly, there’s a need for easy convenient access to the treatment of pain, but it also allows a patient to avoid the use of opioids. “The goal is to offer treatment right away to bridge that gap, not make them suffer through that pain and offer them a right treatment versus just putting them on a medication like opioids while they are waiting just to be seen for four or five weeks just to get treatment.”

Although some like Bob Royal are able to find relief for years without surgery, it’s the only alternative for others. So Dr. Naiziri ’ll be adding a surgery center by this summer,

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.