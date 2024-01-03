Nevada Wolf Pack’s Ski Team gears up for a successful season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In the heart of the Alpine racing scene, the Nevada Wolf Pack’s official ski team is honing their skills at Mt. Rose Ski Resort under the guidance of Coach Cameron Smith.

With the team’s revival in 2022 and Coach Smith’s inaugural season, their mission is clear to establish a championship program and leave a lasting mark in NCAA skiing.

Coach Smith draws from his extensive experience as a former Alpine FIS coach leading a diverse team united by a shared passion for skiing,

“We’re all excited to put Nevada Skiing back on the map and show the rest of the NCAA community that we want to be here for a long time and we’re here to compete,” Smith said.

The team is gearing up for the University of Utah Invitational at the Utah Olympic Park next week. Their sights are set high for the season, emphasizing consistency and aiming for a full team qualification in the finals. Graduate Assistant Coach, Francesco Galdiolo, shares the sport’s demand for precision in crucial two-minute runs.

“Having a full team qualify for the finals would be our main objective because this sport is a lot about consistency, in those two minutes you have to do everything perfectly. I’m confident in the team.”

For a look at the team’s schedule, click here.

