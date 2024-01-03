Nevada Department of Agriculture to launch 2024 NV Craft Beverage Passport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s that time of year again! The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) and Made in Nevada (MIN) are launching the 2024 Nevada Craft Beverage Passport this week. Nevadans will be able to get a printed or printable digital booklet to be their guide for a fun, educational and rewarding experience exploring Nevada’s finest craft beverage establishments.

The Northern Nevada launch party takes place Thursday, Jan. 4 at Slieve Brewing Co. in Reno.

Owner, Philip Mountain, and Dillon Davidson, senior trade officer for NDA, stopped by Morning Break to share how the passport work and its benefit to local farmers and businesses.

The passport contains detailed maps to participating distilleries, breweries and wineries statewide. Each establishment has their own page in the passport, and when you visit one, they will stamp and date their page.

How to participate:

Visit a participating location.

Enjoy a locally crafted beverage.

Get a stamp in your passport.

Stamps for the 2024 passport can only be collected through Dec. 31, 2024. To redeem your passport for a prize, the Nevada Craft Beverage Passport Identification information must be completed. Passports will be mailed back to participants with their prizes.

Passports must be postmarked by Jan. 5, 2025 and mailed to:

Nevada Department of Agriculture

ATTN: NV Bev. Passport

405 S. 21st Street

Sparks, NV 89431

Prizes

10 stamp establishments: Receive an NDA pint glass and Nevada Craft Beverage sticker

Stamp all Northern or Southern establishments: Receive an NDA pint glass, Nevada Craft Beverage hat and regional sticker

Stamp all 45 establishments: The first five passport holders to mail in their passports with all locations stamped will win a Made in Nevada gift basket (valued at $150) and a Nevada Craft Beverage Completion sticker available exclusively for winners

For more information, click here.

