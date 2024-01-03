Latimer Art Club and Artists Co-Op of Reno Gallery hosts first Emerging Artists show of 2024

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:10 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Named after renowned landscape artist, Lorenzo Latimer, the Latimer Art Club was founded in 1921. Perhaps one of its most notable accomplishment was helping to start and then run the Nevada Art Gallery which became the Nevada Museum of Art. There is a close relationship between Latimer and the Artists Co-op of Reno Gallery (627 Mill Street)— also a historic organization dating from the mid-1960s.

This week, their launching the first Emerging Artist show of 2024 at the Artist Co-op Gallery. The entire show takes place throughout the month of January. There will be an opening reception Sunday, Jan. 7 from 12-4 p.m.

Bill Burrows, president of the Latimer Arts Club; Eileen Fuller, president of the Artist Co-Operative of Reno [ACR] and chairperson of the Latimer Art Show committee; and Kelsey Mast, member of the Latimer Art Club and participant in the Emerging Artists show, stopped by Morning Break Wednesday to talk about their plans to support and highlight more local artists in 2024.

