Las Vegas Police make arrest in connection with burglary of UNLV shooting victim’s home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say officers have one woman in custody accused of breaking into the home of a late UNLV professor killed in the December 6th shooting on campus.

Investigators say they arrested 30-year-old Bianca Hernandez on Tuesday. She’s accused of burglarizing the home that belonged to Dr. Naoko Takemaru.

Las Vegas police search for suspects in burglary of UNLV shooting victim

Detectives say Hernandez made posts online trying to sell some of the property taken during the break-in. She now faces charges of residential burglary, buying, possessing, or receiving stolen property, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

The investigation into this incident continues. LVMPD asks anyone with further information on the case to call the Southeast Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8242. You can also provide an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers website, or by calling 702-385-5555.

