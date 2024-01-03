Heavy police presence in Sun Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, along with the Reno and Sparks Police Departments, responded to a home in Sun Valley Tuesday night.

During the response, deputies blocked the road at Yukon Drive around Jan Mor Court.

Officers could be heard saying they were executing a search warrant, eventually leading a person out of the home in handcuffs, apparently taking them into custody.

Around 7:45 p.m., law enforcement officials began to leave the scene. The road reopened shortly after.

Further details on their response have not been made available at this time. We’ve reached out for more information, and will keep you updated as we learn more.

