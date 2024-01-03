California is leading the effort to end single-use plastic and packaging

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - California is on track to ending single-use plastic and packaging waste by setting recycling standards for companies.

Rachel Machi Wagoner, the director of California’s Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, better known as CalRecycle, says that 50% of what we throw away is single use plastic packaging. Individuals can often feel solely responsible for recycling the things they use. But, according to Wagoner, it’s not about the things we are using, it’s about what the things we are using are wrapped in.

“If you go to buy milk, bread, or eggs, you just buy them in the container they’re in, you don’t have the option to do something differently,” Wagoner points out.

The Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act ( SB 54 ), shifts plastic pollution responsibilities in California from consumers to producers. The law’s objective is to ensure that 100% of plastic packaging be recyclable or compostable by 2032. California is the first in the nation to do anything this extensive when it comes to recycling.

“Design with intention, which is how anything is designed. But part of that intentionality needs to be asking, how does this packaging end up in its next life, not just to be thrown away?” said Wagoner.

Wagoner harps on a circular economy in the solution to fighting plastic waste. What this means is instead of using raw materials to make something new, existing materials are used instead.

“We realize it’s a huge environment and health benefit as opposed to a cost we have to manage,” Wagoner said.

Every piece of plastic that has ever existed is still on our planet and the lifespan can last for hundreds of years. That, combined with our disposable lifestyle, Wagoner says it’s having a huge impact on our landfills.

“Think about a plastic water bottle you used when you were five. That water bottle still exists today. Now, think about that same bottle still existing when your grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren are inhabiting this planet.” Wagoner said.

