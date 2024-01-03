All Reno Radio Blood Drive slated to be hosted next week

Vitalant says type O blood is especially needed this year
A file image from the 36th annual All Reno Radio Blood Drive
A file image from the 36th annual All Reno Radio Blood Drive(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:56 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The two day All Reno Radio Blood Drive is scheduled to be hosted next week.

The 38th annual event will happen on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. both days.

Radio stations from around Reno will also be broadcasting from the Paradise Terrace on the second floor as part of the drive.

Donors can book an appointment here or by calling 775-329-6451. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Vitalant says type O blood is especially needed this year.

“Only about 3% of the U.S. population donates blood each year, “said Scott Edward, senior donor recruitment manager for Vitalant. “In northern Nevada we need at least 150 points of blood a day to care for patients at the 22 hospitals we serve in the region.”

Donors will receive a pair of Reno Aces tickets, a one-topping pizza from My Pie, a Port of Subs sandwich, a Vitalant “I bleed silver and blue” shirt, and entry into several radio station raffles. One donor will also get an Atlantis Staycation Package, including a one-night stay and a $100 dining certificate.

