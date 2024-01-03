Actress shares musical theater journey which led her to starring in “Six: The Musical” Broadway tour

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Adriana Scalice is currently touring the country with the talented cast of “Six: The Musical,” bringing 16th century Queen Catherine Parr to life in a way that can only be done the Broadway stage.

Scalice stopped by Morning Break Wednesday in the midst of their tour stop at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. She shared her musical theater background and how she approached the role of the final wife of Henry VIII.

Remaining shows at the Pioneer Center are sold out, but the theater is hosting daily lottery drawings for last minute tickets. To enter the lottery for “Six: The Musical,” click here.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.