Washoe County Registrar of Voters resigns ahead of 2024 election

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Registrar of Voters has submitted her resignation, the county announced Tuesday.

Jaime Rodriguez has served in that role since 2022 and will be replaced by Deputy Registrar Cari Ann Burgess.

Burgess will serve as the interim pending appointment by the Washoe County Board of Commissioners during their next meeting on Jan. 16.

Her resignation comes just under a month before the Presidential Preference Primary, which will be held on Feb. 6.

The county did not provide a reason for her resignation, only thanking her for her time in that role, and saying that they support her desire to move on.

