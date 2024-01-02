UNR to provide free radon test kits

A Radon testing kit
A Radon testing kit(WBNG)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:41 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno will be providing residents with free radon testing kits.

The handouts are part of National Radon Action Month, which takes place during the month of January. The short-term kits will be available to Nevadans from now through Feb. 29, while supplies last.

The kits are available statewide at extension offices and partner locations.

Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and tasteless. High levels of Radon have been found to cause lung cancer, and the EPA estimates 21,000 Americans die each year from radon-caused lung cancer, more than secondhand smoke, drunk driving, and house fires.

“Lung cancer claims more lives each year than any other form of cancer, astonishingly impacting more women than breast cancer and posing a higher risk to Nevadans compared to the national average,” said Chris Kelly, Nevada Radon Education Program manager.

The test takes three days to conduct, with results being available in a few weeks.

