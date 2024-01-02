Tuesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Storms are lining up over the next 10 days. The first storm comes out way Tuesday night and will persist through Wednesday. Snow and controls are expected in the Sierra, with light snow possible across Western Nevada Wednesday morning. After a weak system pushes through on Friday, a stronger storm will bring a chance of accumulating snow at all elevations. Be prepared for winter driving conditions this weekend and keep travel plans flexible. -Jeff

