Truckee enacts disposable foodware fee

By Jayde Ryan
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:42 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In Truckee, anyone placing a to-go order will now be charged a 25-cent fee.

The Truckee Town Council adopted the ordinance in an effort to reduce litter. Studies show that disposable food ware products often end up in the environment and make up 68% of litter found in Truckee.

“The fee applies for takeout orders only and it’s per container, but if a customer is dining in and wants to bring home leftovers, the 25-cent fee does not apply,” says Melanie Conti, an Admin Analyst in the Sustainability Division.

Food vendors are required to provide reusable food ware for customers dinning in, which did raise some concern for some people, says Conti. “One of the main questions we have gotten is if reusables are safe to use, and they are, every vendor is required to follow requirements by the Nevada County Environmental Health Department, to make sure each food vendor is preventing cross contamination when filling customer’s provided reusables.”

Truckee does have a reusable green box program. For $5 you get a reusable box to take into participating restaurants. So, when you place your to-go order, simply request your meal in a reusable green box then you’ll be able to trade in yours, for the new container.

Customers receiving WIC, EBT, CalFresh/SNAP, or Medi-Cal benefits are exempt from the 25-cent disposable cup and container fee. Those eligible can simply ask their cashier for the “community support exemption.”

For more information about the different requirements and bans that are detailed in the ordinance click here.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Age Fossils State Park
New Nevada State Park to open in January
The California Highway Patrol released these photos of items allegedly stolen in Reno that...
CHP: Thousands of dollars in stolen goods from Reno found in speeding car
A screenshot of a Caltrans camera showing U.S. 50 closed at Meyers.
US 50 near South Lake Tahoe reopens after emergency closure
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses
Medical malpractice runs rampant under KODIN Act
Law caps amount doctors can be sued for malpractice, leading to improper care

Latest News

A picture of baby Dillon, born just after midnight on New Year's Day
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center welcomes their first baby of the year
KOLO Cooks: Prime Rib Hash
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin kicks off 2024 with high-class prime rib hash
KOLO Cooks: Prime Rib Hash
KOLO Cooks: Prime Rib Hash
Anya Buckett, Alpine Wellness
Open for Business: Alpine Wellness opens new clinic for integrative medicine and hormone health