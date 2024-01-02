Truckee enacts disposable foodware fee

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In Truckee, anyone placing a to-go order will now be charged a 25-cent fee.

The Truckee Town Council adopted the ordinance in an effort to reduce litter. Studies show that disposable food ware products often end up in the environment and make up 68% of litter found in Truckee.

“The fee applies for takeout orders only and it’s per container, but if a customer is dining in and wants to bring home leftovers, the 25-cent fee does not apply,” says Melanie Conti, an Admin Analyst in the Sustainability Division.

Food vendors are required to provide reusable food ware for customers dinning in, which did raise some concern for some people, says Conti. “One of the main questions we have gotten is if reusables are safe to use, and they are, every vendor is required to follow requirements by the Nevada County Environmental Health Department, to make sure each food vendor is preventing cross contamination when filling customer’s provided reusables.”

Truckee does have a reusable green box program. For $5 you get a reusable box to take into participating restaurants. So, when you place your to-go order, simply request your meal in a reusable green box then you’ll be able to trade in yours, for the new container.

Customers receiving WIC, EBT, CalFresh/SNAP, or Medi-Cal benefits are exempt from the 25-cent disposable cup and container fee. Those eligible can simply ask their cashier for the “community support exemption.”

For more information about the different requirements and bans that are detailed in the ordinance click here.

