Renown’s first baby of the year born just after 10:00 a.m.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Renown Regional Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the year yesterday morning.

Olivia Alison Parobek was brought into the world at 10:05 a.m. on Jan. 1. She came in at six pounds, and seven ounces.

She was welcomed into the world by father Michael Warden and brother Owen.

The hospital delivered more than 4,000 babies in 2023.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.