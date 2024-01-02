Renown’s first baby of the year born just after 10:00 a.m.

Renown welcomed its first baby of 2024 just after 10:00 a.m. on New Year's Day
Renown welcomed its first baby of 2024 just after 10:00 a.m. on New Year's Day(Renown Regional Medical Center)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:02 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Renown Regional Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the year yesterday morning.

Olivia Alison Parobek was brought into the world at 10:05 a.m. on Jan. 1. She came in at six pounds, and seven ounces.

She was welcomed into the world by father Michael Warden and brother Owen.

The hospital delivered more than 4,000 babies in 2023.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Age Fossils State Park
New Nevada State Park to open in January
The California Highway Patrol released these photos of items allegedly stolen in Reno that...
CHP: Thousands of dollars in stolen goods from Reno found in speeding car
A screenshot of a Caltrans camera showing U.S. 50 closed at Meyers.
US 50 near South Lake Tahoe reopens after emergency closure
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses
Medical malpractice runs rampant under KODIN Act
Law caps amount doctors can be sued for malpractice, leading to improper care

Latest News

Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
New Year's Fitness Tips
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Human composting now legal in Nevada
New Nevada Laws for 2024