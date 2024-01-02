Open for Business: Alpine Wellness opens new clinic for integrative medicine and hormone health

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Alpine Wellness recently opened in south Reno. The integrative medicine and hormone health clinic was founded by Anya Buckett.

Buckett stopped by Morning Break to talk about why more and more people are interested in understanding their hormones and what Alpine Wellness offers. She share what some of the signs are of hormone imbalance and who might benefit from their services, including vitamin injections which are perfect for the cold winter months and helping our immune systems stay strong.

Later this year, they also plan to open a new clinic the Minden/Carson City area. To learn more about Alpine Wellness, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.