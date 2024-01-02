Open for Business: Alpine Wellness opens new clinic for integrative medicine and hormone health

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:21 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Alpine Wellness recently opened in south Reno. The integrative medicine and hormone health clinic was founded by Anya Buckett.

Buckett stopped by Morning Break to talk about why more and more people are interested in understanding their hormones and what Alpine Wellness offers. She share what some of the signs are of hormone imbalance and who might benefit from their services, including vitamin injections which are perfect for the cold winter months and helping our immune systems stay strong.

Later this year, they also plan to open a new clinic the Minden/Carson City area. To learn more about Alpine Wellness, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Age Fossils State Park
New Nevada State Park to open in January
The California Highway Patrol released these photos of items allegedly stolen in Reno that...
CHP: Thousands of dollars in stolen goods from Reno found in speeding car
A screenshot of a Caltrans camera showing U.S. 50 closed at Meyers.
US 50 near South Lake Tahoe reopens after emergency closure
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses
Medical malpractice runs rampant under KODIN Act
Law caps amount doctors can be sued for malpractice, leading to improper care

Latest News

Anya Buckett, Alpine Wellness
Open for Business: Alpine Wellness
KTMB Tree Recycling
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful wants to recycle your old Christmas tree into mulch
KTMB Tree Recycling
KTMB Christmas Tree Recycling Program
Governor Joe Lombardo speaks at a school choice rally on Aug. 4, 2023.
Lombardo signs declaration pledging closer relationship with Denmark on renewables