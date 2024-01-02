Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center welcomes their first baby of the year

A picture of baby Dillon, born just after midnight on New Year's Day
A picture of baby Dillon, born just after midnight on New Year's Day(The Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center welcomed Reno-Sparks’ first newborn just after midnight on New Years Day.

Dillon was born at 12:20 a.m. weighing in at eight pounds, 14 ounces, and 21 inches long. He was welcomed by parents Kaden and Mikela.

“Our staff was overjoyed when we welcomed the first baby of the New Year to our community,” said Tori Vieira, RN, nursing director of the Family Birth Center. “We congratulate the new parents and all our families who welcome newborns into the world this year.”

