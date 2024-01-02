New Nevada Laws for 2024

Human composting now legal in Nevada
By Terri Russell
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:31 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Beginning January 1, 2024, imaging tests and diagnostic imaging tests for breast cancer are now fully covered by health insurance. No deductible, no co-payments, no co-insurance can be levied by the insurer.

Also in Nevada, Medicaid coverage for postpartum care will change from 60 days to a full year of postpartum care. That includes delivery complications, postpartum depression and any other health care needs which could ultimately decrease pregnancy related fatalities and morbidity.

It’s also now against Nevada law for life, disability, or long-term care insurers to discriminate against living organ donors.

Solitary confinement is banned in Nevada prisons beginning on January 1st, 2024, except as a last resort. Even then the maximum number of days in confinement is 15. And the prisoner must be in a secure environment.

Jail inmates awaiting trial will be able to cast a ballot beginning today.

A sweeping elections bill which calls for the Secretary of State to set the design and makeup of mail-in ballots and envelopes, so the material is uniform statewide goes into effect January first.

Under AB 192 deadlines are set as to when a registered voter or presidential elector can contest the results of a presidential election, as well as who will pay for the recount, and how soon that appeal must be filed in district court.

The amount of marijuana one person can possess just got larger in Nevada. It is now doubled to 2.5 ounces. And recreational retailers can become authorized to sell medical cannabis to patients without having to obtain a separate license beginning the first of the year.

And Nevada’s Cannabis Compliance Board will have the discretion of issuing a marijuana business license or not to former felons. The board must determine if issuing such a license would pose a threat to the public health and safety.

And Nevada is now the seventh state to allow for “human composting.” That’s the process of organically disposing of human remains and converting them into soil. The process takes eight or more at which time the body breaks down into roughly one cubic yard of soil that can be used on trees or plants.

The material can even be donated.

Examine other legislation which became law on January 1, 2024: https://www.leg.state.nv.us/App/Nelis/REL/82nd2023/Bills/Effective/2024-01-01

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Age Fossils State Park
New Nevada State Park to open in January
The California Highway Patrol released these photos of items allegedly stolen in Reno that...
CHP: Thousands of dollars in stolen goods from Reno found in speeding car
A screenshot of a Caltrans camera showing U.S. 50 closed at Meyers.
US 50 near South Lake Tahoe reopens after emergency closure
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses
Medical malpractice runs rampant under KODIN Act
Law caps amount doctors can be sued for malpractice, leading to improper care

Latest News

FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
Jeremy Renner releases new single dedicated to his daughter
Robbery suspect at N. Carson Street and College Parkway
Carson City Sheriff's Office looking for robbery suspect
Jake freeman
Las Vegas police officer arrested on felony stalking charge
Led by Jarod Lucas' 22 points, the Nevada Wolf Pack defeated the Division II Fresno Pacific...
Wolf Pack Beats Fresno Pacific