New Nevada Laws for 2024

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Beginning January 1, 2024, imaging tests and diagnostic imaging tests for breast cancer are now fully covered by health insurance. No deductible, no co-payments, no co-insurance can be levied by the insurer.

Also in Nevada, Medicaid coverage for postpartum care will change from 60 days to a full year of postpartum care. That includes delivery complications, postpartum depression and any other health care needs which could ultimately decrease pregnancy related fatalities and morbidity.

It’s also now against Nevada law for life, disability, or long-term care insurers to discriminate against living organ donors.

Solitary confinement is banned in Nevada prisons beginning on January 1st, 2024, except as a last resort. Even then the maximum number of days in confinement is 15. And the prisoner must be in a secure environment.

Jail inmates awaiting trial will be able to cast a ballot beginning today.

A sweeping elections bill which calls for the Secretary of State to set the design and makeup of mail-in ballots and envelopes, so the material is uniform statewide goes into effect January first.

Under AB 192 deadlines are set as to when a registered voter or presidential elector can contest the results of a presidential election, as well as who will pay for the recount, and how soon that appeal must be filed in district court.

The amount of marijuana one person can possess just got larger in Nevada. It is now doubled to 2.5 ounces. And recreational retailers can become authorized to sell medical cannabis to patients without having to obtain a separate license beginning the first of the year.

And Nevada’s Cannabis Compliance Board will have the discretion of issuing a marijuana business license or not to former felons. The board must determine if issuing such a license would pose a threat to the public health and safety.

And Nevada is now the seventh state to allow for “human composting.” That’s the process of organically disposing of human remains and converting them into soil. The process takes eight or more at which time the body breaks down into roughly one cubic yard of soil that can be used on trees or plants.

The material can even be donated.

Examine other legislation which became law on January 1, 2024: https://www.leg.state.nv.us/App/Nelis/REL/82nd2023/Bills/Effective/2024-01-01

