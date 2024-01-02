Lombardo signs declaration pledging closer relationship with Denmark on renewables

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has signed a declaration of understanding with the nation of Denmark to explore opportunities to work closer on renewable energy projects.

The declaration was signed with Jesper Moller Sorensen, the ambassador to the U.S. from Denmark.

One of the first collaborations is expected to be the establishment of a renewable energy powered industrial park in Lincoln County that Lombardo believes could attract $260 million in investment and create 150 jobs. The collaboration will also explore opportunities for creating similar parks in other areas of Nevada.

“This innovative and collaborative technology project produces clean renewable energy while simultaneously utilizing trees that need to be thinned out to maintain a healthy forest,” Governor Lombardo said. “This is an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to more potential collaboration between Denmark and Nevada in the future.”

The model for the park is based on an operational project in Skive, Denmark, an industrial park powered by similar methods.

“As Ambassador of Denmark to the United States I’m extremely pleased to be in Nevada and support a growing partnership between this great state and Denmark. Denmark is at the forefront of renewable energy developments and closer collaboration between Nevada and Denmark can only strengthen our joint quests to create economic growth and well-paid jobs – while also doing good for the environment and our planet,” Møller Sørensen said.

A 200-acre site for development has been made available in Lincoln County for the project. The site has access to rail, with the ability to transport biofuel internationally.

