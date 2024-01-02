Lombardo signs declaration pledging closer relationship with Denmark on renewables

A 200-acre site for development has been made available in Lincoln County
Governor Joe Lombardo speaks at a school choice rally on Aug. 4, 2023.
Governor Joe Lombardo speaks at a school choice rally on Aug. 4, 2023.(FOX5)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:51 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has signed a declaration of understanding with the nation of Denmark to explore opportunities to work closer on renewable energy projects.

The declaration was signed with Jesper Moller Sorensen, the ambassador to the U.S. from Denmark.

One of the first collaborations is expected to be the establishment of a renewable energy powered industrial park in Lincoln County that Lombardo believes could attract $260 million in investment and create 150 jobs. The collaboration will also explore opportunities for creating similar parks in other areas of Nevada.

“This innovative and collaborative technology project produces clean renewable energy while simultaneously utilizing trees that need to be thinned out to maintain a healthy forest,” Governor Lombardo said. “This is an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to more potential collaboration between Denmark and Nevada in the future.”

The model for the park is based on an operational project in Skive, Denmark, an industrial park powered by similar methods.

“As Ambassador of Denmark to the United States I’m extremely pleased to be in Nevada and support a growing partnership between this great state and Denmark. Denmark is at the forefront of renewable energy developments and closer collaboration between Nevada and Denmark can only strengthen our joint quests to create economic growth and well-paid jobs – while also doing good for the environment and our planet,” Møller Sørensen said.

A 200-acre site for development has been made available in Lincoln County for the project. The site has access to rail, with the ability to transport biofuel internationally.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Age Fossils State Park
New Nevada State Park to open in January
The California Highway Patrol released these photos of items allegedly stolen in Reno that...
CHP: Thousands of dollars in stolen goods from Reno found in speeding car
A screenshot of a Caltrans camera showing U.S. 50 closed at Meyers.
US 50 near South Lake Tahoe reopens after emergency closure
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses
Medical malpractice runs rampant under KODIN Act
Law caps amount doctors can be sued for malpractice, leading to improper care

Latest News

Michigan's Supreme Court ruled that fmr. president Donald Trump can stay on the state's...
Maine Secretary of State on removing Trump from ballot
California Flag
From ‘Ebony alerts’ to catalytic converters: A look at some new laws to take effect in California in 2024
FILE - This May 3, 2013 file photo shows Nevada state Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, at the...
Lombardo Chief of Staff to step down in January
Clark County described its current need for foster families as a "crisis situation"
Nevada law changes help reduce barriers for kinship foster parents