KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin kicks off 2024 with high-class prime rib hash

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:24 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the first episode of KOLO Cooks for 2024 and Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes brough his New Year’s Eve leftovers to turn into prime rib hash.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups red potatoes (finely diced)
  • 2 cups prime rib (diced)
  • 1/2 cup yellow onion (diced)
  • 1/4 cup bell peppers (diced)
  • 3 garlic cloves (minced)
  • Fresh rosemary (finely chopped)
  • Mama Rays steak seasoning
  • Butter
  • 2 eggs
  • Oil
  • Worcestershire sauce
  • White wine (Nevada Sunset)

Directions:

  • In hot pan, add oil, potatoes, onion, peppers, prime rib and garlic.
  • Add wine and Worcestershire sauce.
  • Flip when brown.
  • In a separate pan, cook 2 eggs as desired.
  • Plate eggs on top hash and add with fresh rosemary.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Kim Sampo for the specialty platters, Maya Rae for her assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Age Fossils State Park
New Nevada State Park to open in January
The California Highway Patrol released these photos of items allegedly stolen in Reno that...
CHP: Thousands of dollars in stolen goods from Reno found in speeding car
A screenshot of a Caltrans camera showing U.S. 50 closed at Meyers.
US 50 near South Lake Tahoe reopens after emergency closure
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses
Medical malpractice runs rampant under KODIN Act
Law caps amount doctors can be sued for malpractice, leading to improper care

Latest News

Anya Buckett, Alpine Wellness
Open for Business: Alpine Wellness opens new clinic for integrative medicine and hormone health
Anya Buckett, Alpine Wellness
Open for Business: Alpine Wellness
KTMB Tree Recycling
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful wants to recycle your old Christmas tree into mulch
KTMB Tree Recycling
KTMB Christmas Tree Recycling Program
Governor Joe Lombardo speaks at a school choice rally on Aug. 4, 2023.
Lombardo signs declaration pledging closer relationship with Denmark on renewables