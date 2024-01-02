KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin kicks off 2024 with high-class prime rib hash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the first episode of KOLO Cooks for 2024 and Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes brough his New Year’s Eve leftovers to turn into prime rib hash.

Ingredients:

2 cups red potatoes (finely diced)

2 cups prime rib (diced)

1/2 cup yellow onion (diced)

1/4 cup bell peppers (diced)

3 garlic cloves (minced)

Fresh rosemary (finely chopped)

Mama Rays steak seasoning

Butter

2 eggs

Oil

Worcestershire sauce

White wine (Nevada Sunset)

Directions:

In hot pan, add oil, potatoes, onion, peppers, prime rib and garlic.

Add wine and Worcestershire sauce.

Flip when brown.

In a separate pan, cook 2 eggs as desired.

Plate eggs on top hash and add with fresh rosemary.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Kim Sampo for the specialty platters, Maya Rae for her assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

