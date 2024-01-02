Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful wants to recycle your old Christmas tree into mulch

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:16 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) has brought back their Christmas tree recycling program for its 30th season.

Chris Ewing, communications director, stopped by Morning Break to remind people how the recycling program works and its benefit to the region all year round.

KTMB will be collecting Christmas trees through Sunday, Jan. 7. All locations are open from 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. All trees must be ornament, flocking and tinsel-free. They cannot accept wreaths with wire frames.

Christmas Tree Recycling Locations:

  1. Bartley Ranch Regional Park: 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno
  2. Reno Sports Complex: 2975 N. Virginia Street, Reno
  3. Shadow Mt. Sports Complex: 3300 Sparks Blvd, Sparks
  4. Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Spanish Springs: 500 Rockwell Blvd
  5. Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar Street
  6. Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Washoe Valley: 1240 East Lake Blvd

There is a $5 suggested donation to help cover program costs. Donations will be matched dollar for dollar by NV Energy Foundation.

KTMB’s Christmas Tree Recycling program will also accept light strand recycling. If you have non-working light strands, you will be able to drop them off at either Bartley Ranch, Reno Sports Complex or Shadow Mountain Sports Complex.

For more information on recycling and volunteering, click here.

