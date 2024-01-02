Former G-League player returned to Las Vegas to face murder charges

Chase Comanche, and is ex-girlfriend, are accused of kidnapping and murdering an acquaintance...
Chase Comanche, and is ex-girlfriend, are accused of kidnapping and murdering an acquaintance during a December visit to Las Vegas(FOX5/Luis Marquez)
By Lisa Sturgis and FOX5 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:26 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The former G-League player accused in a murder plot has been extradited from northern California to Las Vegas.

27-year-old Chase Comanche will face a local judge Tuesday morning. Comanche arrived at the Clark County Detention Center Sunday.

He and his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Sakari Harnden, are accused of kidnapping and murdering Marayana Rodgers last month during a trip to Las Vegas. Her remains were found in the desert near Henderson shortly after police arrested both suspects.

Court documents show the couple planned the crime in a series of text messages.

Comanche returns to court for his initial appearance on February 8th.

Harnden faces a judge for a separate hearing Wednesday morning.

