Former G-League player returned to Las Vegas to face murder charges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The former G-League player accused in a murder plot has been extradited from northern California to Las Vegas.

27-year-old Chase Comanche will face a local judge Tuesday morning. Comanche arrived at the Clark County Detention Center Sunday.

He and his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Sakari Harnden, are accused of kidnapping and murdering Marayana Rodgers last month during a trip to Las Vegas. Her remains were found in the desert near Henderson shortly after police arrested both suspects.

Court documents show the couple planned the crime in a series of text messages.

Comanche returns to court for his initial appearance on February 8th.

Harnden faces a judge for a separate hearing Wednesday morning.

