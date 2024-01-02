Elko man charged with felony domestic battery after SWAT standoff

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:22 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - An Elko man has been charged with felony domestic battery after Elko SWAT were called to a domestic dispute early on New Year’s Day.

At around 2:32 a.m. Jan. 1, officers with the Elko Police Department were called to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Connolly Drive on reports of a man who had allegedly strangled his girlfriend and chased her into a parking lot.

The man ran back into his apartment after police arrived.

His girlfriend told police that their two small children were inside. Attempts were made to contact the man but were unsuccessful.

Elko SWAT was called to the scene and additional attempts were made to contact the man. Police obtained a search warrant and SWAT made forcible entry and arrested the man. The two children were unharmed.

Elko police identified the man as 40-year-old Carlo Cameau of Elko. He was booked into the Elko County Jail.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.

