Baby’s Bounty announces diaper bank for northern Nevada area
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:50 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Baby’s Bounty is announcing a diaper bank for northern Nevada that will take place later this month.
Families can get a week’s supply of diapers and wipes for up to three children. The location, date, and time is as follows:
Reno/Sparks – Wednesday, January 31st
- 9am-Noon
- 1410 Greg Street #409, Sparks, NV 89431
- Drive-thru
