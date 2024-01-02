Baby’s Bounty announces diaper bank for northern Nevada area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Baby’s Bounty is announcing a diaper bank for northern Nevada that will take place later this month.

Families can get a week’s supply of diapers and wipes for up to three children. The location, date, and time is as follows:

Reno/Sparks – Wednesday, January 31st

9am-Noon

1410 Greg Street #409, Sparks, NV 89431

Drive-thru

