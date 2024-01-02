Baby’s Bounty announces diaper bank for northern Nevada area

A file image of diapers
A file image of diapers(WDAM)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:50 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Baby’s Bounty is announcing a diaper bank for northern Nevada that will take place later this month.

Families can get a week’s supply of diapers and wipes for up to three children. The location, date, and time is as follows:

Reno/Sparks – Wednesday, January 31st

  • 9am-Noon
  • 1410 Greg Street #409, Sparks, NV 89431
  • Drive-thru

