14-year-old learns to fly despite not having a driver’s license

At the age of 14, Ava Whitney is training to become a pilot before getting a drivers license. (Source: KWQC)
By Kyle Bales and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:32 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) – A teen from Illinois is training to become a pilot before getting a driver’s license.

Imagine this: Flying an airplane from Moline to Chicago to see Lake Michigan. That is exactly what 14-year-old Ava Whitney has done in her pursuit to become a pilot.

Earlier this year, Ava’s grandfather asked if she’d like to go on a private plane ride with a Quad Cities Aero flight instructor for her birthday.

“I just caught the bug,” she said. “I could totally see myself doing this in the future, and it’s something that I truly enjoy.”

“Pretty soon I get a phone call,” her grandfather David Whitney said. “She says, ‘Grandpa, I want to be a pilot,’ and we’re off.”

With “nerves of steel,” according to Whitney, Ava began training to become a pilot.

“It went from me not knowing any button to the plane,” Ava said. “To me now doing pre-flight radios, taxi and flying, landings, takeoffs and all that stuff.”

Whitney always hoped his granddaughter would be interested in flying planes, but he is still surprised by her confidence.

“Cool, calm and collected,” Whitney said of his granddaughter. “Just can’t say enough about her.”

In less than a year, Ava has found her passion for flying.

“You get to see everything, just in a different way,” she said. “I mean, you can go into sunrise, sunset. It’s incredible.”

Ava says she plans to continue getting hours in the air to obtain her private pilot’s license when she is 17.

After graduating high school, she wants to attend a flight school to become a commercial airline pilot.

According to the Quad Cities Aero website, Ava can become certified for a private pilot’s license at the age of 17, after flying for a minimum of 40 hours, as well as the passage of a written oral and flight exam.

Copyright 2024 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

