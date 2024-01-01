New Year’s Eve visitors shaken up by early morning shooting near the Strip

FOX5′s Mike Allen talks to those impacted by the frightening incident
LVMPD officers and the SWAT team responded to shots fired from near the Strip early Sunday...
LVMPD officers and the SWAT team responded to shots fired from near the Strip early Sunday morning(FOX5/Luis Marquez)
By Mike Allen
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:55 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Many people staying, or working, along the Las Vegas Strip Sunday morning heard gunfire early Sunday morning.

They tell FOX5′s Mike Allen, they were frightened, but mainly because of the inconvenience it caused them so early in the holiday.

“I just heard more commotion and more commotion, and that’s when, you know, just a flood of cops, SWAT,” said visitor Valarie Ramirez. She was staying at the Marriott across the street from the MGM Signature.

Ramirez came to Las Vegas from Orange County, California to ring in the New Year. She says she got a rude awakening when sirens began blaring outside her room shortly after the shots were fired.

“We just kept looking out the window and we just saw nothing but cops and ambulances and everything like that. So yeah, it was pretty intense and looked like it was pretty serious,” she said.

On top of that, she said, she felt kind of trapped.

“Marriott was on lockdown, so we weren’t able to leave.”

While Ramirez was unable to leave her hotel, other visitors couldn’t get in

LVMPD provides details on early morning shooting near the Strip

“We flew in from Australia at 6:00 yesterday morning. We went out on the town. We got home at 6:00 a.m. this morning. Our Uber driver was not allowed into our apartment because there was police,” said Bridget Butler.

Butler and her sister hadn’t slept for 36-hours after a cross-Pacific flight. Their mother turned in when they arrived at their hotel, but the sisters stayed out. Then they learned, they couldn’t get back in.

“Basically, they said it was an active shooter. Our mom is stuck in the hotel. We have no idea what’s going on. It’s currently 10:30 a.m. We have not been inside the hotel yet. We have no idea what’s going on,” shared Butler.

Some guests told FOX5, they got moved around during the investigation. One telling us SWAT lead him and about 50 other people to a conference room to shelter-in-place.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

