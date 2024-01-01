Man accused of New Year’s Eve shooting near Las Vegas Strip facing 70+ felony charges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of firing off a gun at the MGM Signature early in morning on New Year’s Eve now faces 73 felony charges.

45-year-old Jon Roger Letzkus will face a judge for the first time Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Letzkus fired numerous shots just before six Sunday morning. No one got hurt.

Letzkus faces a single felony charge for being a prohibited person with a firearm. He faces 71 counts of discharging a gun within inside a building, and a single count if intentional destruction of propery.

FOX5 will be in court for Letkus’s initial appearance. Look for continuing coverage of this developing story.

