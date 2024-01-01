Man accused of New Year’s Eve shooting near Las Vegas Strip facing 70+ felony charges

By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:16 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of firing off a gun at the MGM Signature early in morning on New Year’s Eve now faces 73 felony charges.

45-year-old Jon Roger Letzkus will face a judge for the first time Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Letzkus fired numerous shots just before six Sunday morning. No one got hurt.

LVMPD provides details on early morning shooting near the Strip

New Year’s Eve visitors shaken up by early morning shooting near the Strip

Letzkus faces a single felony charge for being a prohibited person with a firearm. He faces 71 counts of discharging a gun within inside a building, and a single count if intentional destruction of propery.

FOX5 will be in court for Letkus’s initial appearance. Look for continuing coverage of this developing story.

