Las Vegas police officer arrested on felony stalking charge

Jake freeman
Jake freeman(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:24 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Henderson Police Department arrested a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer Sunday on a felony stalking charge, Las Vegas Metro said.

Jake Freeman, 30, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on felony charges of aggravated stalking, attempted home invasion and damaging property of another, Las Vegas Metro said.

Freeman has been with Las Vegas Metro since 2017. He most recently was assigned to the Summerlin Area Command West Community Policing Division.

“Freeman will be placed on suspension of police powers with pay pending further investigation,” Las Vegas Metro said.

