Carson City Sheriff's Office looking for robbery suspect

Robbery suspect at N. Carson Street and College Parkway
Robbery suspect at N. Carson Street and College Parkway(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:13 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that happened in the area of N. Carson Street and College Parkway on Monday at around 2:40 a.m. Investigators are releasing a surveillance photo of the alleged suspect, which shows him wearing dark clothing. Deputies say he was also seen riding a bicycle.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective McMahon with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division, at (775) 283-7858 or Carson City non-emergency (775) 887-2008.

