Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigating New Year’s Day robbery

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Police say the robbery occurred in the area of N. Carson Street and College Parkway at around 2:40 a.m. Details about the robbery were not provided.

The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing and riding a bicycle.

The CCSO is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective McMahon at 775-283-7858 or the non-emergency line at 775-887-2008.

