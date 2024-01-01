Carson City police arrest man on multiple felony warrants

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man wanted on multiple felony warrants has been arrested in Carson City.

36-year-old Joshua Harrison was wanted on felony warrants in Lyon County on charges of contempt of court for luring a child. He is also a suspect in a commercial burglary case in Douglas County.

Harrison is also reported to have had a felony warrant in Carson City.

On Dec. 30, Carson City Special Enforcement Detectives gathered information that Harrison was living in a tent in the hills near Sierra Vista Lane near Carson River Road. They also learned he may be in possession of a gun, and that there were shots fired calls in the area where it was thought he might be staying.

On the evening on Dec. 30, and into Dec. 31, police conducted a search for Harrison.

Authorities launched a search for Harrison in the hills near Carson River, ultimately finding a person that appeared to be him in the hills off Sierra Vista Lane around 4:00 p.m.

When detectives approached, Harrison ran up the canyon. After a short foot pursuit, he was found hiding under a bush and was taken into custody without incident.

Harrison has been booked into the Carson City Jail.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.