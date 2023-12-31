Sparks police arrest retail theft ring suspect

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department on Friday arrested a suspect in at least five retail thefts.

Howard Anthony Gloyd, 33, was booked on felony counts of participating in a retail theft ring and grand larceny and two misdemeanor theft counts, plus charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register with law enforcement. Police said he was released on his own recognizance.

Police said they were called to the Nike Store at 1330 Scheels Drive on a report that Gloyd, who had allegedly stolen from the store before, was stealing again. Police said they had several reports of alleged theft by Gloyd.

Police said when they arrived they found several citizens in an altercation with Gloyd as they attempted to detain him. Police intervened and arrested Gloyd at about 4:31 p.m.

