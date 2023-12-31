Sobriety powwow New Year’s Eve at Reno-Sparks Indian Colony

Dayann Harrison, Women's Fancy Dance
Dayann Harrison, Women’s Fancy Dance(Little Buck Harjo/RSIC)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 31, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The 20th annual New Year’s Eve Sobriety Social Powwow is Sunday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony gym at 34 Reservation Road in Reno.

It is a free, family-oriented event and non-tribe members are invited. It brings in the new year with drums, songs and dance and no alcohol. The dancing, prayer and songs are to heal the nation.

There will be specials and competitions for each dance category. Powwow attendees are eligible for free raffle door prizes, the sobriety chip giveaway and cake walks.

Vendors will also sell Native American art like beaded jewelry, abalone jewelry sets, silverwork, paintings and native-style clothing. Most are made by Nevada tribal members.

This event is organized by the RSIC Powwow Committee and sponsored by Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, Reno-Sparks Tribal Health Center, and Nevada’s Indian Territory.

