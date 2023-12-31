Lucas' 22 help Wolf Pack take down D-II Fresno Pacific 92-59

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jarod Lucas scored 22 points as Nevada beat Division II Fresno Pacific 92-59 on Saturday.

Lucas shot 8 for 16 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Wolf Pack (13-1). Hunter McIntosh scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. K.J. Hymes had 14 points and was 5-of-6 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. The Wolf Pack picked up their sixth straight victory.

Kyle Monk led the Sunbirds in scoring, finishing with 32 points and seven rebounds. Jonah Geron added nine points and two steals for Fresno Pacific. In addition, Avery Lewis finished with seven points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

FRESNO PACIFIC (0-2)

Pennisi 1-2 0-0 2, Abbott 0-6 2-4 2, Geron 3-7 0-0 9, Monk 11-16 0-0 32, Peralta 1-3 3-4 5, Lewis 3-9 1-2 7, Braam 0-1 0-0 0, Peltoniemi 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 20-48 6-10 59.

NEVADA (13-1)

T.Coleman 4-5 0-1 8, Davidson 2-5 1-2 5, K.Hymes 5-6 4-5 14, Blackshear 3-5 1-2 7, Lucas 8-16 3-3 22, McIntosh 7-11 0-0 18, Pope 4-7 1-2 9, Foster 2-5 1-2 5, Rolison 0-2 0-0 0, Gardner 2-5 0-0 4, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-67 11-17 92.

Halftime_Nevada 45-20. 3-Point Goals_Fresno Pacific 13-28 (Monk 10-13, Geron 3-7, Braam 0-1, Lewis 0-2, Peltoniemi 0-2, Abbott 0-3), Nevada 7-20 (McIntosh 4-6, Lucas 3-7, T.Coleman 0-1, Foster 0-2, Pope 0-2, Rolison 0-2). Fouled Out_Pennisi. Rebounds_Fresno Pacific 25 (Monk 7), Nevada 34 (Blackshear 5). Assists_Fresno Pacific 13 (Peralta 5), Nevada 21 (Blackshear 7). Total Fouls_Fresno Pacific 18, Nevada 12. A_8,913 (11,536).

