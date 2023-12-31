Deer trapped on ice in Elko County rescued

SPRING CREEK, Nev. (KOLO) -An injured buck was about 30 yards offshore on the ice at the South Fork State Recreation Area in Elko County when Nevada state employees came to its rescue.

As recounted in a Facebook post, the buck had coyote bite marks on its flank and it had frost on its back and antlers when discovered the morning of Christmas Eve.

It appears coyotes chased him onto the ice and the buck, which they named Frank, wasn’t able to stand.

Rescuers got a cord around Frank’s neck and pulled him to shore.

“Frank’s injuries didn’t appear too serious,” the report said.

The ice broke in the spot where Frank had been a short time later, showing the danger of being on ice in these warmer temperatures, the report said.

