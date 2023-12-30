Saturday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Sierra snow will bring winter driving conditions through Saturday. Carry chains down to Lake Tahoe-level. Valleys will see some rain showers and colder weather. New Year’s Eve and Day will be dry for most areas, with a few snow showers south of Highway 50. A system will bring showers Wednesday night and again over the first weekend of 2024. Happy New Year! -Jeff

