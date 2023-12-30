Saturday Web Weather

Saturday Web Weather
By Jeff Thompson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:43 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Sierra snow will bring winter driving conditions through Saturday. Carry chains down to Lake Tahoe-level. Valleys will see some rain showers and colder weather. New Year’s Eve and Day will be dry for most areas, with a few snow showers south of Highway 50. A system will bring showers Wednesday night and again over the first weekend of 2024. Happy New Year! -Jeff

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses
California Lottery logo
California Lottery warns players not to buy tickets online or using an app
Natisha Stiner
Fallon police: Woman no longer missing, is traveling with someone
The Nov. 23 crash claimed the life of a Sun Valley woman
Nevada State Police release details about deadly Sun Valley crash
A crash closed northbound Terminal Way near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run near Reno airport

Latest News

Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday night wx
Friday Web Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather