Looking at the process of animal abuse investigations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Following the rescue of 31 animals from a property in Washoe County, we are taking a look at the animal abuse investigation process, as we await more details on this case.

Washoe County Animal Services seized 26 dogs and 5 horses from Greta Anderson, who according to court documents, has been charged with 2 felony counts of willful/malicious torture, maiming or killing an animal, and 2 misdemeanor counts of failing to provide food/water and air for a confined animal.

Field manager for Washoe County Regional Animal Services Robert Wooster says an investigation is launched after someone files a complaint.

Then investigators go to the property and see what needs are not being met, or what abuse has been occurring.

The owner is told what they must do to keep the animals and given a timeframe to accomplish those conditions.

When the time frame has ended, if these conditions aren’t met, that is when local law enforcement is contacted, a warrant served, and the owner can be arrested.

Cruelty to animals is cited as: “generally involves an intentional act of violence toward an animal or causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. Cruelty to animals includes food, water, shelter or veterinary care deprivation, animal abandonment, beating, tormenting, maiming or fighting an animal and tethering a dog for more than 14 hours a day, in violation of NRS 574.100 and WCC 55.140.” (Animal Welfare (washoecounty.gov)

To report immediate animal welfare concerns, call 775-322-3647 or email pets@washoecounty.gov.

What details to include in a report:

- “Location/address of animal

- Description of animal (large brown cat, black horse)

- The nature of the problem (neglect, illegal tethering)

- How long you have noticed the problem.

- Please include your contact information so that an officer can contact you for further information if necessary.” (Animal Welfare (washoecounty.gov)

