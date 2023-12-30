Law caps amount doctors can be sued for malpractice, leading to improper improper care

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you or a family member are injured by medical malpractice and become paralyzed, brain damaged, or even die; would $350,000 be fair compensation?

For the citizens of Nevada, this could become a reality at anytime, and one Reno woman, is looking to have this changed.

In 2005, Kari Fugate, got into a car accident leaving her in physical agony. Desperate for relief, she went to a pain specialist. Something she wishes, she’d never done.

“I would just have to fax my prescription from my doctor over to them and within a week I’d have a fresh box of oxy’s on my doorstep. I never had to leave my house for them,” Fugate begins.

From that easy access, Fugate found herself addicted to opioids.

“I went from a functioning person, someone who could wash themself, bathe themself, to a person who had to use a cane to walk. I was asleep most of the time in a recliner. I had three kids at the time and they missed out on probably the most important time where they needed to have their mom,” says Fugate.

Over time, her addiction took a physical and emotional toll. Seeking help, Fugate went to see a psychiatrist.

“He had me on about 17 different psychiatric meds including Xanax. He knew I was on opioids from another doctor. I never doctor-shopped because I didn’t have to. They kept me very loaded,” said Fugate.

Fugate is currently in recovery, which should have been her happy ending, but the nightmare hasn’t stopped. Due to multiple surgery mishaps she is consistently in and out of the hospital trying to fix her doctors initial mistakes.

“I got down to 85 pounds, I ended up septic, I was sitting in my own urine,” recalls Fugate.

This past May, during one of Fugate’s many procedures, the hospital assigned her a pain management specialist. He turned out to be the very same one who got her addicted to opioids in the first place.

“He sent me home with a prescription of fentanyl patches, to an addict, that he knew was an addict,” says Fugate in disbelief.

After reaching her wits end, Fugate tried to file malpractice suits, only to find that not a single lawyer would help her. And the reason was due to the KODIN Act. The “Keep Our Doctors in Nevada” ( KODIN ) Act was created to help with a “frivolous malpractice crisis.” Those in favor of the legislation said good doctors were leaving Nevada because they had to pay more than double for liability insurance compared to doctors in places like Los Angeles.

Nia Killebrew, a lawyer with the Richard Harris Law Firm, says the so called “frivolous malpractice crisis,” never existed. According to Killebrew, insurance companies scared the public in order to avoid reform of insurance laws to reduce doctors’ insurance rates. Now, Killebrew is forced to turn away clients who ask for help in malpractice suits because fees for lawyers representing patients/victims of malpractice are capped to $350 thousand, while fees for lawyers representing doctors and insurance companies are unlimited.

“People who didn’t really understand the nuisances of this law voted for it. We all have to be accountable for our conduct. Without that, practice gets sloppy, and people don’t care. Without checks and balances it’s going to have the net effect of providing lesser than optimal health care,” Killebrew said.

Killebrew says that malpractice suits are the most costly, and when it comes down to it, lawyers simply can not afford to take those cases.

“It’s hard to explain to people because it’s hard for them to understand why they don’t have access to justice,” said Killebrew.

Without that justice and without holding doctors accountable it’s the citizens, like Fugate, who end up paying the ultimate price. Since Fugate’s journey began she has accumulated $2 million in medical debt, and that won’t be the end of it. Currently, she needs to have a surgery done every six weeks to stretch out her esophagus due to complications with opioid use. Just the hospital fees alone on that procedure are $18 thousand.

