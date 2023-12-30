Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Have a New Year’s Resolution for 2024?

Drink more water? Take vitamins? Eat more vegetables? Exercise more, or get our finances in order?

All achievable goals and should be lauded especially in these times. “We need some positivity in the world right now right?” asks Dr. Kenji Sax Ph.D in Neuropsychology. “There is a lot of negative things going on. And so, the only thing you really have control over is your own life.”

And according to surveys it’s your own body that is most commonly involved in New Year’s resolutions.

Number one resolution: Exercise more, followed by losing weight. That’s followed by getting organized or learning a new skill or hobby. Number six is getting finances in shape.

“Interesting what people’s priorities are,” says Dr. Sax about the list.

Thinking about a resolution is a sign there needs to be a change.

It may mean removing negative influences like smoking or drinking. Or it could mean adding something positive like exercising, travel, or spending more time with your kids.

Sax says be realistic and take incremental steps.

“You are going to have to be flexible and modify your plans,” he says. That means if there are setbacks, don’t quit, modify, and keep going.

The goal should be something welcomed and wanted. Don’t do it for someone else, and don’t look to social media for encouragement.

“It has to come from within yourself,” says Dr. Sax. “You can’t derive external validation and expect that to keep you motivated.”

If successful with the resolution, Dr. Sax says it will be a lifelong habit, something that can be lifechanging.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.