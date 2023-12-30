Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian critically injured in Reno

By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:23 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A hit-and-run early Saturday in southwest Reno left a pedestrian critically injured, the Reno Police Department said.

Police went to a parking lot in the 4400 block of Baker Lane behind Reno Town Mall at about 12:38 a.m. and found a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Saturday morning the pedestrian was in critical condition at the hospital.

No vehicle remained on scene. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2677 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

