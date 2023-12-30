Emergency incident closes US 50 near South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -U.S. 50 is closed between Meyers and Pollock Pines in El Dorado County due to an emergency incident, the California Highway Patrol reported early Saturday afternoon.

The California Department of Transportation described it as a police investigation.

The CHP said there was no estimated time of reopening and urged drivers to find a different route.

