Emergency incident closes US 50 near South Lake Tahoe

A screenshot of a Caltrans camera showing U.S. 50 closed at Meyers.
A screenshot of a Caltrans camera showing U.S. 50 closed at Meyers.(Caltrans)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:52 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -U.S. 50 is closed between Meyers and Pollock Pines in El Dorado County due to an emergency incident, the California Highway Patrol reported early Saturday afternoon.

The California Department of Transportation described it as a police investigation.

The CHP said there was no estimated time of reopening and urged drivers to find a different route.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses
Ice Age Fossils State Park
New Nevada State Park to open in January
California Lottery logo
California Lottery warns players not to buy tickets online or using an app
The Nov. 23 crash claimed the life of a Sun Valley woman
Nevada State Police release details about deadly Sun Valley crash
Sierra Sweeting
Update: Missing woman found safe

Latest News

Almost a year to the day after he was severely injured in a south Reno snowplow accident,...
Jeremy Renner Return Visit to Reno Hospital
The Keep Our Doctors in Nevada Law limits malpractice damages in medical cases.
Complications of Medical Malpractice Law
Police say a bus driver taking children to school is accused of striking and killing a...
Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian critically injured in Reno
Medical malpractice runs rampant under KODIN Act
Law caps amount doctors can be sued for malpractice, leading to improper care