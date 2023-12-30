CHP: Thousands of dollars in stolen goods from Reno found in speeding car

AUBURN, Calif. (KOLO) -A California Highway Patrol officer based in Auburn stopped a car speeding at more than 100 mph on Interstate 80 and recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise allegedly stolen from Reno stores, the CHP said.

So far the CHP returned 81 items worth $4,874, including 62 Items worth $1,672.69.to Safeway; nine items worth $1,612.99 to Dick’s Sporting Goods; and 10 items worth $1588.04 to JC Penney, the CHP said Thursday.

It has 22 bottles of alcohol to return to a retailer, but that retailer has not been identified.

The CHP officer was working the graveyard shift on Dec. 21 when the officer clocked the vehicle going more than 110 mph.

The driver did not have a license and was going from Reno to Oakland, the CHP said. Her boyfriend was a passenger and had a felony warrant with no bail in Arkansas. The CHP did not release their names.

The CHP officer found stolen property in the vehicle, including clothing, alcohol and laundry detergent, the CHP said.

