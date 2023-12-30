2023′s Top Stories, the Newsroom’s picks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -ask anyone to list the top stories of the past year and you’ll get a variety of *opinons*.and a few arguments. Yesterday, Terri Russell broke down our viewers’ top picks of the year.

Today-- “another take” on this list. We asked the KOLO 8 News staff for their tske, not, we promise, because we think we know better, but frankly because we were both given the same assignment. Besides, reducing a whole year to just a single list of eight stories. is bound to be incomplete.

So, here they are, in no particular order: the newsroom’s “top 8 stories” of the year.

NUMBER 8: THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND FALLOUT

Some stories command our attention for a day or two. Some just continue. So it’s been with the 2020 presidential election. It is still with us and it’s not going away anytime soon.

To review,,,,Joe Biden won Nevada’s popular vote and legal challenges by supporters of former President Donald Trump were rejected here and elsewhere. So on January 6, 2021 our six electoral votes went to President Biden and we all remember what happened next. But back on December 14th of 2020. six Republicans, including state party chair Michael McDonald, were constructing an alternate scendario, signing false certificates presenting themslves as Nevada’s real electors pledged to Trump.

Earlier this month, in fact almost three years to the day of that signing, all six were indicted on felony charges of forgery and offering a false instrument. The trial is scheduled for March. Stay tuned.

NUMBER 7: SPYING ON OUR OFFICIALS

Another signpost indicating our politics has taken a strange turn was the news in the wake of the 2022 local election that someone had hired a private detective to place electronic tracking devices in the personal vehicles of Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and County Commssioner Vaughn Hartung.

We still don’t know who that someone was. He seems to guard his privacy as zealously as he seeks to violate those of others. Efforts to force him to step into the sunlight and fully own this creepy development sit unresolved in the state Supreme Court, but the case did lead to swift passage of a bill outlawing the practice by legislators who doubtless could imagine themselves being so targeted.

NUMBER 6: SCHOOL DISTRICTS IN TURMOIL

Conflict and controversy in some of our school districts made news tthis year. Much of it focused on Douglas County where the school board’s decision to replace its longtime legal counsel with Reno attorney and conservative firebrand Joey Gilbert kicked things off. That was followed by protests and departures including Superintendent Keith Lewis and school board member Tony Magnotta.

In Washoe County, things were also unsettled as we saw the arrival of new Superintendent Susan Enfield only to see her leave for personal reasons followed by the temporary return of the woman she had just replaced, Kristen McNeill.

NUMBER 5: CAREFLIGHT CRASH

In February a medical transport aircraft crashed in stormy weather near Stagecoach in Lyon County shortly after leaving Reno on a flight to Salt Lake City. All five on board, the medical crew, the patient and pilot died. Initial investigation indicated the plane had broken apart in the air. Questions would be raised about the decision to fly in the bad weather. The patient they were transporting was not in life-threatening conddition.

NUMBER 4: RENO AIR RACES SEE CRASH AND DEPART

Crashes have been part of the history of the National Championship Air Races. and this past September on the last day of competition in the last year the races would be held in Reno, two T-6 racers collided in mid-air preparing to land. both pilots, skilled veteran racers, were killed. The wreckage landed near a Stead neighborhood.

Increased development in the Stead area and the resulting proximity of homes to this dangerous sport had been a concern for years. The decision to look for another location had already been made, but this fatal incident may settle any lingering doubts. The announcement that the air races was looking for a new home brought bids from across the country. The list of finalists has been pared down to six. A decision is expected in the coming year.

NUMER 3: LITHIUM VS. HISTORY AND CULTURE

we saw more and more electric cars on our roads this past year. that didn’t make a lot of news, but the battle over an essential ingredient in their batteries did. It’s lithium and it turns out we’ve got a lot of it. The soil underneath a place called Thacker Pass up near the Oregon border may, in fact, hide one of the largest deposits on the planet. but it’s also the site of the massacre of Paiute families 150 years ago and Native Americans hold it as sacred.

There were protests and a lawsuit by the Reno Sparks Indian Colony, but a federal judge ruled Thacker Pass can be mined. Tribal leaders say an appeal would be fruitless under current law, but they say they will instead shift to a strategy of building coalitions with others to protect sacred lands everywhere.

NUMBER 2: JUSTICE IN A 44 YEAR OLD COLD CASE

More than once over the years we’ve revisted the 1979 murder of Bay Area coed Julia Woodward whose body was discovered in a remote area of Hungry Valley north of Reno. Veteran detectives who worked the case always described it as one of most likely to be solved and a four years ago that happened as an Arizona man, a convicted sex offender named Charles Gary Sullivan was charged with her murder.

In June he plead no contest to second degree murder, an outcome Julia Woodward’s mother told me brought relief, but hardly closure.

NUMBER ONE: THE UNLV SHOOTING

justice has been hard to find in the wake of the growing list of mass shootings that plague our country. that was true once again as a 67 year old former business professor opened fire at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Three were killed, another seriously wounded. The gunman was killed by responding officers.

There have been at least 650 mass shootings in the u-s this year. The worst in American history was also in Las Vegas, Sixty died in the 2017 Harvest Festival shooting.

WHAT DIDN’T MAKE OUR LIST

Finally, it’s worth mentioning what’s not on this list, big destructive wildfires. We had a few smaller ones but nothing like we’ve seen in recent years. I think we can all take some credit for this absence. Good job everyone

See you next year.

