U.S. Marshals arrest man convicted of shooting at Nevada State Troopers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man convicted in Nevada on attempted murder charges for shooting at Nevada State Troopers has been arrested after being found in Mexico.

Robert Timothy Barfield was arrested in Monterrey, Mexico on Dec. 16 by Mexican immigration officials. He was wanted in Nevada for a parole violation.

Barfield was convicted of attempted murder in 2004 after he fired shots at Nevada Highway Patrol troopers who were conducting a traffic stop on him. The U.S. Marshals say Barfield is a Norteno gang member.

He was granted parole in November 2021. More than a year later, in December 2022, the U.S. Marshals say he absconded from the supervision of the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation.

An investigation was launched, and Barfield was found in Monterrey, Mexico. Barfield, an American citizen, was deported by the Mexican government and turned over to U.S. Marshals at the U.S./Mexico border in San Diego, California.

“I want to thank our local law enforcement partners as well as our Mexican partners with bringing back a dangerous fugitive who was hiding out in their country,” said District of Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.